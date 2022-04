The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved in the 2021-22 season, as they failed to even qualify for the Play-In Tournament. However, it wasn’t all bad for the Lakers, as some of their players enjoyed some solid individual seasons. One such player was guard Malik Monk, who was solid as both a scorer and shooter for Los Angeles this past season. Monk’s efforts are likely to earn him a pay raise during the 2022 NBA free agency period this offseason. Here’s how much the Lakers guard can stand to make, as reported by Hoops Hype.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO