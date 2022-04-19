ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

City Council extends short-term rental permit deadline; approves Chattahoochee land purchase

By Collin Kelley
 2 days ago
Property owners who offer short-term and vacation rentals on Airbnb, VRBO, and other platforms got a temporary permit reprieve from the Atlanta City Council on Monday.

The council voted to extend the deadline for property owners to get city-required permits for their short-term until June 1.

The deadline had already been moved from March 1 to May 2, but a decision was made to move it again after only 3% of the property owners offering short-term rentals had applied for a permit.

Two hours of public comment on the issue brought out property owners who complained about the complicated permitting process, while others encouraged the city to crack down on short-term rentals proliferating the city.

Next week, a city council committee will consider a resolution to establish a short-term rental commission to provide community outreach and educational materials on the policy, application process, and the current law.

In other action, the council authorized the $27 million purchase of the former Chattahoochee Brick Company property, which will be transformed into a public park and memorial.

The 75-acres of land located off Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta was destined to become a fuel depot for Norfolk Southern before concerned residents, historians, and environmentalists stepped in.

The Chattahoochee Brick Company, owned by former Atlanta Mayor James English, supplied material for the construction of houses and buildings in Atlanta after the Civil War. The factory relied on forced convict labor – mostly African American men who endured inhumane working conditions that often turned deadly.

Also on the horizon: the return of Atlanta Streets Alive in 2023. On hold since the pandemic began, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition-hosted event would become a monthly event. A city council committee will take up the request to close Peachtree Street between Mitchell Street and 14th Street one  Sunday per month for 12 months from 2 to 6 p.m. beginning on Jan. 15, 2023.

The post City Council extends short-term rental permit deadline; approves Chattahoochee land purchase appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

