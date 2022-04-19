ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies working to determine cause of death for 4 found dead after NC house fire

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators are returning to a home destroyed by a fire.

On Monday afternoon, four family members were found dead inside a home off of Junction Road in Cooleemee.

2 adults, 2 children dead in NC house fire

Deputies continued to investigate on Tuesday morning in the burnt-out home, trying to determine the cause of this major house fire, and if the fire is what killed the four people inside, including two children who were somewhere between eight months and four years old, according to deputies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZA5P_0fDTVPS000
Deputies working to determine the cause of death for 4 found dead after a Davie County house fire (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)

A passerby noticed the smoke Monday afternoon and alerted the firefighters at the nearest fire station. Once they put out the fire, they found the family dead.

“It’s definitely been an impact on the community, on the neighborhood. It’s not an area where we have a lot of calls or issues,” Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman said. “The neighbors said they were good neighbors.”

The four people will be autopsied to try and determine the cause of death in this case.

This is an ongoing situation that will be updated.

