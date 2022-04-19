Solar / EV Stock Media Alert: Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
Las Vegas, NV - April 19, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Solar / EV stock media alert from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, just announced that management will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022...www.investorideas.com
