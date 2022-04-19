Griswold School Board approves Baseball Field Maintenance Bid

(Griswold) The Griswold School Board approved the baseball field maintenance bid at Monday’s meeting. The total project cost is $110,849.92.

Griswold Schools Superintendent Dave Henrichs says the project includes new two-inch waterlines to increase water pressure, replacing the old 1.5-inch lines. The project also provides for installing a new sprinkler system at the baseball field.

Henrichs says two-inch water lines are part of the softball and football fields project to accommodate sprinkler systems if the district chooses to go forward with these projects in the future. Henrichs says there were a couple of years when the football field got a little rough because of the lack of water.

The waterline portion of the project will start this spring. The sprinkler system installation at the baseball field won’t begin until after the baseball season this summer.