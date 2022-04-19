ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 disinformation awareness and TruthCheck training in minority communities

By Mollie Belt
dallasexaminer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinority communities in America must remain mindful and vigilant as we as a nation emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. This mindfulness is critical when browsing the web for information about COVID-19. Old North State Medical Foundation, based in Eastern North Carolina, encourages everyone to take the TruthCheck Training to gain the...

dallasexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

El Paso County downgraded on COVID-19 community risk level map

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14)) — El Paso County downgraded on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community level map. Friday morning, El Paso was listed as low level, according to the map. The map shows the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population is 29.79 percent. New...
EL PASO, TX
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fortune

Remote work is helping Black entrepreneurs break with generational trauma

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even before remote work became a widely available option for workers as the world navigates a global pandemic, the ability to work anywhere with a laptop and an Internet connection has always been a fascinating part of entrepreneurship.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Minority Communities#Hoaxes#Disinformation#Racism#American Forum Minority
VTDigger

Disabled people need to be listened to

Justin Salisbury’s commentary “Ongoing eugenics against disabled Vermonters” is dead on. It is manifestly unfair that there is no law protecting parents against losing their children simply because they are disabled. Disability does not automatically mean that a parent can’t safely raise a child. The current...
VERMONT STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCIA

Community-based COVID-19 testing sites to end operations March 31

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Friday that in response to a sharp drop in the demand for COVID-19 testing services at the ten Community-Based Testing Sites and the anticipated end of federal funding, operations at the locations will end on March 31. IDPH previewed that operations would be winding down […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Disparities and intersectionality in social support networks: addressing social inequalities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 143 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought social injustice and inequalities to the forefront of global public health. Members of marginalised communities, such as racial/ethnic and sexual minorities, and persons with disabilities, have been shown to be more vulnerable to certain consequences of the pandemic. Research suggests a protective role of social support in health and wellness promotion, yet little is known about the disparities in specific social support sources (i.e., family, friends, and a significant other) between marginalised populations and their counterparts. Also unclear is the role of intersections of these marginalised identities in social support structures affected by the pandemic. Hence, it is crucial to capture and characterise such differences and intersectionality in order to address social inequalities in a time of global crisis. To that end, we surveyed U.S. adults across 45 states to examine their social support from family, friends, and a significant other. Results revealed the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic on social support among racial/ethnic and sexual minorities and persons with disabilities. Additionally, we found that White individuals with a marginalised identity received less social support than their White counterparts but received a similar level of social support when compared with racial/ethnic minorities without additional marginalised identities. This article seeks to elucidate the social support disparities associated with disproportionately increased social isolation for marginalised populations due to socioeconomic disadvantages. Specific recommendations are provided for addressing issues around social disparities and inequalities. With the experience and awareness attained working with marginalised populations, mental health professionals, public health officials, and community stakeholders should be poised to attend to social capital inequalities for diversity, equity, and inclusion now and in the post-pandemic era.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Connecting With Other MS Patients Has Been Essential For My Healing Process

Soon after I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I felt the need to talk to people that were going through the same things as me. I'm a very social person and I love to interact with people. Not being able to share with anyone what I was going through just because they couldn't understand it or because they didn't have it didn’t feel right. I needed to find my tribe. The first thing I did was to open my Instagram account, looking for people who were living with multiple sclerosis and who I could relate to. To my surprise, there were so many accounts about multiple sclerosis, and I thought, “This is a great start.”
HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP reps introduce bill to expand access to ivermectin, other debunked covid cures

Several Ohio House Republicans have revived efforts to expand COVID-19 patients’ access to ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and other drugs that have been shown to be ineffective in treating the disease. The legislation would compel health departments to enter into agreements to “promote and increase distribution” of the drugs. If health departments decline to do so, the […] The post GOP reps introduce bill to expand access to ivermectin, other debunked covid cures appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
POPSUGAR

Young Latinxs Feel the Pressure of Providing Financial Support to Family Members

Family so often serves as a motivator. Whether your kin is the driving force to strive for greater professional or educational opportunities — and, ultimately, financial success — you'll do whatever you can to ensure their future is just as bright as your own. But for many Latinxs, there's also an unspoken expectation that can yield crippling financial pressure.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Apple Insider

Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Life Itself health conference

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's vice president of health Dr. Sumbul Desai will talk about the company's medical research at the 2022 Life Itself conference — which also features John Sculley.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy