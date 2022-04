Detroit holds the No. 2 overall pick, but will have to use it on one of the 2022 NFL Draft’s top talents. They will have their pick of whoever is left out of Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker, Evan Neal, and Ikem Ekwonu, among others. They do have a second first-round pick, with the Matthew Stafford–Jared Goff trade giving them the Super Bowl-winning Rams’ 32nd overall pick.

