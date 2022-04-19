ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Three things to Know Tuesday 4-19-22

Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Clearview Road work update

In association with the Athens County Commissioners US 50 Sanitary Sewer project D.V. Weber Construction, Inc. started completing work on West Clearview Drive Monday. The road will be closed each working day between US 50 and East Clearview Drive from 7:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. with signage directing local traffic to the alternative route of Carol Lane. Residents and those driving in any area of the US 50 Sanitary Sewer Project are asked to slow down and use caution where work is being conducted.

O’Connor drops out of race

Democratic congressional candidate Danny O’Connor has dropped out of the race for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.

This decision comes two days after federal judges ruled to allow the disputed congressional maps used in the May 3 primary election, with early voting already taking place.

Since last year, O’Connor has been fundraising to finance a campaign against Congressmen Jim Jordan. O’Connor’s current residence does fall within Jordan’s newly drawn 4th district or Ohio’s 15th district.

{div}This leaves Gary Josephson as the only Democrat contending for the 15th District nomination.

He faces incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Carey this fall.{/div}

On this day in History

On this day, April 19, 1995, in what was the worst act of terrorism in U.S. history up to that time, a truck bomb nearly destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 and injuring more than 500 people.

ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

