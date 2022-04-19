ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wu appoints first planning chief as move towards changing how development happens in Boston

universalhub.com
 2 days ago

The Dorchester Reporter reports Wu has named Arthur Jemison, a former Dorchester resident, as the city's first chief of planning - just a few days after BPDA Director Brian Golden announced his resignation. Jemison will oversee land-use...

universalhub.com

