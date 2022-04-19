ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas' new standard is abortions for those who can afford to leave Texas

By Ross Ramsey, The Texas Tribune
 2 days ago
April 19 (UPI) -- Texas hasn't outlawed abortion for everyone -- just for those who can't afford to travel to other states and countries where the decision about whether to have a child is left to the person who's pregnant.

The state's new restrictions on abortions, effectively outlawing them after about six weeks of pregnancy, have been in effect for almost eight months. An embryo's initial cardiac activity is detectable at about that time -- often before a person knows they're pregnant. Under current Texas law, abortion is illegal after those pulses can be detected.

It's still legal in other states, however, if a pregnant Texan has the means to get there.

The new state law includes a novel civil enforcement mechanism -- so new it's even confusing to some prosecutors -- that deputizes citizens to report anyone who helps a pregnant Texan obtain an abortion. That keeps the state from being sued, since it's not enforcing anything, and it pays a bounty of $10,000 to the people ratting on their fellow Texans. It's a backhanded way to punish anyone assisting, in any way, in an abortion -- excluding the pregnant person.

It's got a good chance of becoming a model enforcement tool for other states -- Idaho's version is being contested in court, for instance -- but someone should probably explain it to prosecutors first.

Consider the case of Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez, who asked a grand jury to indict a woman for murder over a self-induced abortion, got her arrested on a Thursday and then released her the next Saturday with this astonishing admission: "In reviewing applicable Texas law, it is clear that Ms. [Lizelle] Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her."

Why? Because it's not against Texas law, Ramirez said when dropping the indictment.

Had someone helped her, they might have been open to prosecution. That makes traveling to other places for abortions riskier for helpers, but not for pregnant people. And there's evidence Texans seeking abortions have been traveling to other states.

Oklahoma was initially the most popular option, but that's about to end, now that the Oklahoma Legislature made it a felony to perform abortions there. The new law will take effect this summer, assuming their governor signs it as expected. That'll move attention elsewhere, but there are still states where the decision on whether to have an abortion is left to people who are pregnant.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The justices could alter the constitutionally protected right to abortion that has been in place since the court's 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, based on fetal viability, or about 23 weeks into a pregnancy.

Other states have followed Texas and Mississippi into stricter laws, and many have approved so-called "trigger laws" -- bans on abortion that would take effect if and when the Supreme Court abandons the Roe vs. Wade precedent. Oklahoma's law is pending. So is Idaho's. Kentucky lawmakers approved a 15-week ban that includes restrictions on medication abortions this month. A new Florida law, based on the Mississippi law, will take effect this summer.

A map of what's legal in each state is taking shape. In one example, The Washington Post is tracking abortion laws -- both restrictive and permissive -- that are in effect now or are working through various state legislatures. It's a geographic guide to the legal obstacle course that could come into focus when the high court rules in the Mississippi case later this year.

For people seeking abortions who live in states where the procedure is not allowed, it points to the places where it is allowed. Some states are considering variations of the Texas law, hoping to make it illegal to perform abortions on their residents even in other states. Missouri is an example. Texas doesn't have anything like that -- yet.

Instead, the state has virtually banned abortions within its borders, effectively taking away what is currently a constitutionally protected right -- until and unless the Supreme Court rules otherwise -- from anyone unable to travel to a state where abortion is still allowed.

For pregnant Texans with means, a trip to an out-of-state doctor is an expensive option. But it's still an option -- one that most Texans don't have.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune

original here.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Comments / 7

hello
2d ago

tell them rich white mistresses of all those congressmen and senators and judges get their abortions right in the doctor's office they don't even have to go to a clinic!!! and then the doctor just writes it up as a pelvic exam and then nobody knows she just had an abortion!!

Reply(2)
2
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

