Minecraft frequently gets new experimental updates and Snapshots for players to try out to preview new content before its released, but this week, the Bedrock version of the game got an actual update for all players including new content, changes to existing features, and more. It still has some experimental changes in place, too, for those who want to try out more of what's to come, and if you've got the Bedrock Edition, you're free to download this latest update released on April 19th as soon as you're able to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO