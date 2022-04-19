ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala man facing charges of causing panic at Columbus Zoo

By Joe Clark
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s office has released video from an April 15 incident that caused a panic at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Joseph Solinger, 36, of Pataskala, is facing several charges including a felony failure to comply, as well as misdemeanor charges of inducing panic, and driving under the influence.

In the video, you can see Solinger driving towards several law enforcement vehicles directing traffic along state Route 750 in front of the zoo, when he is confronted by a deputy.

‘Discriminatory:’ Major central Ohio employers condemn, ignore HB 616

Solinger tells the deputy he is trying to get to his wife and kids, before driving off when the deputy asks for his driver license.

Later in the video, Solinger returns to the scene but again drives off when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and the deputy attempt to stop him.

After locating Solinger in the zoo’s parking lot, deputies once again confront him, where they use a stun gun on him before taking him into custody.

Solinger was arraigned Monday and given a $25,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.

