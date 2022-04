Every day is Earth Day on a Florida farm or ranch. When the sun comes up, we’re in the field. We’re tending to our herd or crop, analyzing the soil and applying just the right amount of nutrients and water. We wake up every day and go to work to ensure Americans and citizens around the world have access to a safe, affordable and abundant supply of food, fiber and other important staples. However, our job does not end at the cultivation and harvest. We also care for Florida’s natural landscape and protect our natural resources. Floridians benefit from our efforts to care for, restore and protect the environment.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO