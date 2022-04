Maybe Mother Nature also missed music festivals. The 2022 BUKU Music + Art Project, the first major music festival in New Orleans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, took place Friday and Saturday against a backdrop of flawless weather. Amid brilliant blue skies and mild temperatures, thousands of music fans, many of them colorfully or scantily attired - or both - filed into the festival site between Tchoupitoulas Street and Mardi Gras World along the Mississippi River.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO