ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Tickets for Pendleton Whisky Music Fest go on sale Friday

By tmurry
elkhornmediagroup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON – A limited number of tickets for this year’s Pendleton Whisky Music Fest on July 9 will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the PWMF website. The concert has country star Eric Church headlining the bill which...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Tickets To ‘Friends Experience’ Go On Sale In 3 Days

DENVER (CBS4)– Tickets to the “Friends Experience” go on sale for the Denver show in just three days. The show is set for June 16 through Sept. 5.(credit: Friends Experience) It features 12 rooms of set recreations, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk. Visitors will also see a wide array of props and costumes from the show.(credit: Friends Experience) The pop-up exhibit was initially created for the show’s 25th anniversary in 2019 and it’s been a popular event. Tickets are $32 plus taxes and fees. (credit: Friends Experience)
DENVER, CO
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
Romesentinel.com

Tickets on sale Friday for Stone Temple Pilots concert

UTICA — Creative Concerts and Saranac Brewery will present hit 1990s alt-rockers Stone Temple Pilots for the first concert of the 2022 Saranac Thursdays season on Thursday, May 21, at 8 p.m. at 830 Varick St. Tickets are $40 and go on sale to the general public Friday, March...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton, OR
Entertainment
City
Pendleton, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tortuga Music Festival 2022: Where did all the tickets go?

Less than five months after its triumphant November comeback from a 30-month pandemic pause, Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in its traditional time slot, April 8-10 — not a moment too soon, apparently. For the first time in its nine-year history, the annual Friday-Sunday country-music beach party is completely sold out before its first twang. Long gone are the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KXAN

Machine Gun Kelly opens tour in Austin, tickets on sale Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Machine Gun Kelly is opening his Mainstream Sellout Tour at Austin’s Moody Center. This will be the genre-bending artists first-ever arena tour with 52 stops across North America and Europe. The Cleveland native first stepped onto the scene as a rapper. Since then he’s come out with pop-punk hits and even starred in Netflix’s ‘Bird Box.’ He’s also made headlines for his romance with fiancée Megan Fox.
AUSTIN, TX
NME

Glastonbury 2022 resale tickets go on sale today

The first batch of resale tickets for Glastonbury 2022 go on sale this evening (March 24), with ticket and coach packages available to registered fans. This year’s festival, which will be held from June 22-26, has already sold out after deposits that were initially paid for Glastonbury 2020 were rolled over for a second year following the cancellation of the 2021 festival.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
Person
Dylan Scott
Person
Eric Church
SeattlePI

L7 tickets are on sale right now, so snag your tickets before they sell out

Catch L7 live in concert! (David Crotty / Contributor via getty) Ah yes, ‘tis the time in life when the bands we grow up with start doing anniversary tours — and right now, L7 has announced they’re coming back to Seattle just in time for the 30th anniversary of their 1992 album “Bricks Are Heavy.” Taking the stage are each of the all-female rock band’s group members: Suzi Gardner and Donita Sparks on guitar and vocals, Jennifer Finch on bass and vocals, and Demetra Plakas on drums and vocals. And you’re going to want to head online ASAP, because although the concert isn’t until late October, the tickets go on sale today.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Pwmf
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson And ZZ Top Embark On Nostalgic New Tour

Willie Nelson is getting ready to go on tour in 2022! He recently announced dates for his annual Outlaw Music Festival and included who will be joining him for the different performances. Willie’s sons will perform with him along with ZZ Top, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, and more. Willie...
MUSIC
1049 The Edge

Michigan’s The Native Howl Just Blew Away Alice Cooper on No Cover

My friends The Native Howl have been making a huge name for themselves since the release of their album Thrashgrass, which combines thrash metal and bluegrass together in a sound that is truly unique to them. Since then, they've landed tours with bands like Clutch, 96 bitter Beings and will be sharing the stage with Gwar in an upcoming tour starting in May. But they've most recently been selected to be a part of a new competition show featuring unsigned bands performing nothing but original songs in front of an all-star panel of judges at the legendary Troubadour and Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, CA..
MICHIGAN STATE
NME

Aerosmith announce 2022 ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Las Vegas residency

Aerosmith have announced that their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency will return to Las Vegas this year – tickets will be available here. The new Sin City shows will take place at Park MGM’s Dolby Live between June 17 and December 11, 2022. As Consequence Of Sound notes, the gigs mark the first-ever performances to take place at the aforementioned venue.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Jamey Johnson Announces Summer Tour With Blackberry Smoke

If you were hoping to catch Jamey Johnson on tour this year, you’ll finally get your chance in the late summer when he hits the road with Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney. Country music and southern rock collide. The tour will run from the middle of August, starting on the 12th, and last until September 11th. This will be one of the coolest tours of the year and something that Outsiders are sure to love. Live music is back and in a much bigger way this year.
MUSIC
LoneStar 92

Aaron Watson Pre-Sale Begins This Morning

Tuesday, we announced that Aaron Watson would be bringing his birthday bash to the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater on Saturday, August 20th. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 10 am, but for you, our faithful live music peeps, you can purchase your tickets this morning at 10 am.
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy