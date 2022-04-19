Tickets for Pendleton Whisky Music Fest go on sale Friday

Catch L7 live in concert! (David Crotty / Contributor via getty) Ah yes, ‘tis the time in life when the bands we grow up with start doing anniversary tours — and right now, L7 has announced they’re coming back to Seattle just in time for the 30th anniversary of their 1992 album “Bricks Are Heavy.” Taking the stage are each of the all-female rock band’s group members: Suzi Gardner and Donita Sparks on guitar and vocals, Jennifer Finch on bass and vocals, and Demetra Plakas on drums and vocals. And you’re going to want to head online ASAP, because although the concert isn’t until late October, the tickets go on sale today.
