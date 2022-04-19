Tickets for Pendleton Whisky Music Fest go on sale Friday

My friends The Native Howl have been making a huge name for themselves since the release of their album Thrashgrass, which combines thrash metal and bluegrass together in a sound that is truly unique to them. Since then, they've landed tours with bands like Clutch, 96 bitter Beings and will be sharing the stage with Gwar in an upcoming tour starting in May. But they've most recently been selected to be a part of a new competition show featuring unsigned bands performing nothing but original songs in front of an all-star panel of judges at the legendary Troubadour and Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, CA..

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO