Much to our chagrin, Carl Pei didn’t reveal the highly anticipated Nothing phone (1) at the March 23rd event, but he used the keynote to make the company’s vision clear – Nothing isn’t merely an Audio Company. It’s a community-driven tech startup that wants to be the “compelling alternative to Apple” by creating products that delight, deliver optimism, but most importantly, don’t restrict its users. Pei was quick to point out that the Nothing OS would be uniquely calibrated to bring the best out of all tech, delivering a seamless, top-notch experience even if you decided to use Apple accessories with your Nothing phone. In every way, it’s aiming to be a company that uplifts all tech, instead of simply uplifting itself.

BUSINESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO