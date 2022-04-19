ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date Moved Forward by Nintendo

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a time where game delays have become more common than ever before, Nintendo surprisingly announced this morning that it would actually be moving the launch date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 forward by a substantial amount of time. First revealed earlier this year, the third mainline entry in the Xenoblade series...

comicbook.com

SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
TechSpot

Nintendo won't let you read this Super Mario 64 guidebook from 1996

Facepalm: A few weeks ago, a Nintendo fan at Comfort Food Video Games uploaded a high-quality scan of the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide, an officially-licensed guidebook released in Japan in 1996. It was super cool since copies of the book can cost hundreds on eBay. Besides containing tips...
laptopmag.com

Kingdom Hearts 4: Star Wars rumors, crossover theories and everything we know so far

Kingdom Hearts 4 is the upcoming mainline entry in the iconic franchise that meshes Disney properties with Final Fantasy’s aesthetic and characters, all wrapped up in an original story about the magic of friendship. It’s also about a lot of other stuff, but explaining every one of the franchise’s plot points would require a novel that rivals the length of George R.R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: 2022 Insider Teases DLC, Includes Call of Duty 4, MW2, and, MW3 Maps

Call of Duty: 2022 is reportedly getting lots of DLC. The report comes the way of COD insider and leaker, Ralph. Taking to Twitter, the leaker relayed word that Call of Duty 2022 -- known as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II via reports and leaks -- is going to have more DLC than previous COD games due to the lack of a new COD in 2023. As a result, this DLC will extend into and through 2023 and it sounds like it will be padded with lots of DLC maps from previous Modern Warfare games.
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
ComicBook

Everything Wrong With the Newest GTA 6 Rumor

A new GTA 6 rumor is making the rounds, but there's a lot wrong with it. Rockstar Games is currently working on the next Grand Theft Auto game, and right now we have zero details on the game, both of the salient variety and even of the inconsequential variety. What we do have is an endless number of rumors. Some of these rumors are worth paying attention to, this new rumor is not one of these rumors though.
ComicBook

Netflix Announces Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Release Date

Netflix announced that Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, the new animated series inspired by Stan Sakai's Eisner-winning comic book series Usagi Yojimbo, will debut on April 28th. The series is mainly CG-animated but with hand-drawn flashback sequences. According to Netflix's synopsis, "Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles follows the teenage rabbit, Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. But he isn't alone! He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes – including a roguish bounty hunter, a cunning ninja, an acrobatic pickpocket and a faithful pet lizard – as he battles depth-charging moles, metal-tipped winged bats, and monsters from another dimension, all in the pursuit to become the best Samurai Usagi!"
ComicBook

Marvel's Wolverine Animator Gives New Development Update

A developer at Insomniac Games working on Marvel's Wolverine has given a brief new update on the status of the project. Alongside announcing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 last year, Insomniac also divulged that it was in the process of creating a game associated with Wolverine. And while details on this game have been extremely sparse since it was first shown off, it looks like we now have a better idea of how development is progressing.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online's New Sega Genesis Games Include a Sonic Classic

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can now check out three new games that originally released on the Sega Genesis console: Space Harrier II, Shining Force II, and Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball! The latest additions to the service should come as welcome news to fans of the Genesis era, or those that never had the chance to experience these games as they first released. Given the success Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has seen in theaters over the last few weeks, the addition of Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball comes at a terrific time, particularly since it won't be included as part of Sonic Origins.
epicstream.com

Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 3 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

It feels like the Spring 2022 anime season has been awash with isekai anime! However, in all the crowd, Skeleton Knight in Another World has emerged as one of the most popular action anime this season. If you’re enjoying this series so far, check out Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 3’s release date and time below.
epicstream.com

Tomodachi Game Episode 4 Release Date and Time, Countdown

In Tomodachi Game, personal secrets are constantly revealed. Tenji Misaka exposes his shocking role in the group's twisted fate while Yuuichi and his friends struggle to compete in the Bad Mouth Sugoroku game. So, here's the Tomodachi Game Episode 4 release date, time, and everything you need to know!. Tomodachi...
ComicBook

PlayStation Releases Disappointing PS4 Update

PlayStation has released a rather disappointing PS4 update, and by disappointing, we mean it does next to nothing, or at least if it does, Sony doesn't relay what this is. If you boot up your PS4 today, you will be greeted with a mandatory 400 MB system software update, dubbed 9.51. According to the official patch notes of this update, it "improves system performance." How it does achieve this and how much improvement is there? We don't know. That's all the patch notes reveal.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals New Release Date for Novel

Dragon Ball Super will be releasing a new novel to correspond with the launch of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film across theaters in Japan, and has adjusted the new novel's release date thanks to the movie's major shake ups! Following the surprise hacking of Toei Animation, it was announced that Dragon Ball Super's newest feature film outing would be put on an indefinite hold as it was one of the studio's major projects that had been impacted. But now the film has officially set a new release date for its launch in Japan later this Summer.
GAMINGbible

'God of War Ragnarök' Developer Shares Promising Release Date Update

I think it's fair to say that God Of War Ragnarök is one of the most highly antipcated video game releases of 2022. Certainly, it's the most highly antipcated sequel of 2022. The sequel to 2018's excellent God Of War was announced back in 2020 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with a rough release window of 2021. The game was eventually bumped back to 2022, however, and an exact release date has yet to be confirmed.
inputmag.com

'Sonic Origins' will arrive in June with four remastered games

The Sonic brand is at a fever pitch right now — earlier this month Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit theaters and enjoyed a nice run at the box office, and Microsoft even released a pair of fur-covered Xbox controllers, hyping up the movie. To keep the ball rolling, Sega planson releasing Sonic Origins — a collection of several Sonic classics — on June 23. The collection is available for pre-order and will include Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.
NME

‘Star Fox Zero’ developer calls on Nintendo for a Switch port

Star Fox series developer Takaya Imamura has called on Nintendo to port Star Fox Zero to the Nintendo Switch. Imamura – who has been involved with the series since the first entry in 1993 – recently (April 20) called on Nintendo to port Wii U title Star Fox Zero to the Nintendo Switch, on the game’s sixth anniversary.
GeekyGadgets

Sonic Origins hits console and PC on June 23rd

Sure, you have the movies and spinoffs, but Sega knows you want to replay the classic Sonic the Hedgehog games, and it’s ready to give them to you. The company has announced that its Sonic Origins collection will debut June 23rd on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch. The $40 standard version will have remasters of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles and Sonic CD, while a $45 Digital Deluxe edition adds some difficult missions, and exclusive music and cosmetics. Nice.
The Independent

F1 22 release date: EA reveal latest Formula 1 game is coming this summer

A release date for the next installment in the official Formula 1 videogame series has been confirmed on EA’s website with a new trailer stating it will be released this summer. Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the next entry in the series and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship. The current season has seen a significant changes in regulations, with some teams struggling to adapt and F1 22 will likely take these changes into consideration with updated car designs and team rosters. F1 21 also...
ClutchPoints

GBA Games reportedly arriving on Nintendo Switch Online service

GBA Games will be arriving in the Nintendo Switch Online service, reports say, joining the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and the Nintendo 64. This rumor initially came from Trash Bandatcoot who claimed that an official GBA emulator is coming to the Nintendo Switch. In the tweet, they posted a picture of some of the potential GBA games coming to the Switch. The picture also indicated that the console could possibly utilize the GBA emulator developed by Nintendo codenamed “Sloop”.
