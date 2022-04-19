State ferries drop masks, but still required on most Seattle-area public transportation

SEATTLE — Though a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation Monday, masks will still be required on most Seattle-area public transportation.

The Transportation Security Administration said effective Monday, they would no longer enforce the mask requirement on public transportation and transportation hubs.

The agency added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

Washington State Ferries also announced that it will be dropping its mask requirement in terminals and on vessels.

>>Alaska Airlines, other major airlines make masks optional, effective immediately

However, the mandate is still in place on most Seattle-area buses and Sound Transit trains.

“Masks are still required on King County Metro. While a federal judge in Florida ruled against the transit mask mandate, there may be an appeal from the Justice Department that could lead to a delay in implementation, or for the decision to be altered or overruled. In the meantime, Metro’s mask mandate remains in effect,” Metro spokesman Sean Hawks said in a statement.

Sound Transit and Kitsap Transit are also maintaining the mask mandate for passengers.

For Sound Transit, this includes buses, Sounder trains, and Link light rail.

For Kitsap Transit, this includes buses and three Fast Ferries into Seattle.

As for Amtrak, employees and passengers are no longer required to wear masks on trains or in stations, the company said on Twitter Tuesday morning.

©2022 Cox Media Group