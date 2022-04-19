ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster man sentenced up to 40 years for rape of a child

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Erwh_0fDTQ6G900

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to between 19 and 40 years in prison for one count of rape of a child, three counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, one count of aggravated indecent assault, three counts of indecent assault of a child, and three counts of unlawful contact with a child.

Luis Torres Jr., 27, was found guilty after a trial in August of 2021. Evidence was presented during the trial revealing that Torres Jr. committed the offenses between 2008 and 2011. His offenses involved three victims all under the age of nine.

While the assistant district attorney, Fritz Haverstick, mentioned during the trial that Torres Jr. was a juvenile at the time of the crimes, he still acted with predatory intent on much younger children. Haverstick argued for a sentence of 25 to 52 years.

