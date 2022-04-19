Mayor Ginther Appoints Kristen Atha Director of Public Utilities

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther has appointed Kristen Atha Director of Public Utilities. Atha most recently served as Vice President, US West Region, Water Market Sector Leader, at AECOM in Columbus. She replaces Tracie Davies who was named Delaware County Administrator in October. Ann Aubry has been serving as interim director.

“Kristen has an impeccable 30-year career in municipal infrastructure,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Her leadership experience will direct our power, water and sewer divisions, in addition to our sustainability efforts, during this critical time of growth in Columbus.”

Atha has been at AECOM since 2016. Prior to that, she held executive positions at Brown Caldwell and Arcadis and has also worked at Tetra Tech in Columbus and URS in Cincinnati. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Miami University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

“I am thrilled to lead the Department of Public Utilities that provides some of the most vital city services to our residents and businesses,” said Atha. “Columbus faces rapid growth at the same time that we are moving toward carbon neutrality. I appreciate Mayor Ginther tapping me to take the helm at such a pivotal moment.”