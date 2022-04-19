ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Sex Offender Parolee Busted After Theft Report

By Cyn Mackley
 2 days ago
A theft investigation led to the arrest of a parolee and a woman on probation. A call reporting stolen money came in just before 4 am.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered a man and a woman with open warrants and took them into custody.

Police arrested 29-year-old Phillip Graves for a parole violation for failing to register as a sex offender in Franklin County.

Officers also arrested Heather Gillespie, 29, for a probation violation. This was Gillespie’s 10th arrest. In the past year, she’s faced charges of petty theft, falsification, forgery, disorderly conduct, and three charges of probation violation.

Police took both individuals to the Scioto County Jail.

