Lake County, FL

Job fairs to help Lake County seniors find careers after graduation

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Job interview File photo (Pixabay)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — With graduation just over a month away, Lake County Schools is hosting job fairs this week to help seniors find careers after they graduate.

Lake County Schools’ College and Career Readiness Department is partnering with the community to address the immediate labor shortage and to provide career opportunities to Lake County Schools seniors seeking employment.

Interviews will be conducted “speed dating” style in 10-minute intervals.

The job fairs will each be geared toward different industries, which each fair held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Agriculture Extension Office at 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares 32778.

See the schedule by industry below:

  • April 19 — Agriculture and horticulture
  • April 20 — A/V technology, office administration, education, engineering, finance, health science, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, marketing, logistics
  • April 26 — Construction

Seminole State awarded $1.5 million to expand apprenticeship programs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole State College received $1.5 million to expand its apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs to help grow Florida’s skilled workforce. The college said it is one of 11 Florida College System institutions in the state to get funding from the Florida Department of Education Expansion of Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-apprenticeship (ERAP) Grant.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
