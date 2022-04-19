SIGN UP NOW: How creating broad-based economic prosperity can impact a company's community

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Business Insider
 2 days ago

  • We live in a time of urgency for businesses to embrace long-term, sustainable value.
  • Leaders in finance and sustainability will share how a company affects the financial well-being of its community — from employment, wealth generation, and taxes paid to research and development expenses.
  On May 10, 2022, Insider is hosting "Financing a Sustainable Future - Creating Broad-based Economic Prosperity," a free virtual event at noon ET, featuring speakers from Bank of America, JUST Capital, Dow, and more.
As part of the "Financing a Sustainable Future" series, Insider's virtual event "Financing a Sustainable Future - Creating Broad-based Economic Prosperity," presented by Bank of America, takes place Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at noon ET, and includes live conversations with Insider editors, sustainable finance experts, business leaders, and ESG professionals.

Panelists will discuss how a company affects the financial well-being of its community from employment, wealth generation, and taxes paid to research and development expenses.

We live in a time of urgency for businesses to embrace long-term, sustainable value creation and prioritize the needs of people, the planet, and the creation of broad-based economic prosperity.

The event will take a closer look at the third of the four pillars of ESG reporting, as defined by the World Economy Forum: Prosperity.

Speakers include:

  • Karen Fang, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Bank of America
  • Martin Whittacker, Chief Executive Officer, JUST Capital
  • Eunice Heath, Corporate Director of Sustainability, Dow

A look at the series events:

  • Financing a Sustainable Future: Investing in People Transforms Economies on March 8, 2022
  • Financing a Sustainable Future - Accelerate the Net-Zero Transition on April 12, 2022
  • Financing a Sustainable Future: Advancing Effective Corporate Governance on June 14, 2022

