Borussia Dortmund beat Newcastle to signing of Nico Schlotterbeck

St James’ Park was treated to a special finish on Sunday afternoon as Bruno Guimaraes struck an injury-time winner to hand Newcastle all three points against Leicester City.Just 72 hours later the North East will congregate once again for another Premier League clash, this time against Crystal Palace.A victory could take Newcastle level with Leicester in ninth place, something which a couple of months ago seemed inconceivable when they were embroiled in a relegation battle.Meanwhile, Palace will be hoping a win of their own can push them into ninth place as they look to finish the season as strongly as...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO