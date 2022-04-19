ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Borussia Dortmund beat Newcastle to signing of Nico Schlotterbeck

By Tom Gott & Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newcastle have missed out on Freiburg centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck as he has agreed to join Borussia...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Diego Carlos
Person
Lloyd Kelly
Person
Nico Schlotterbeck
Person
Eddie Howe
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola shuts down Erling Haaland transfer talk and refuses to open up on Manchester City agreeing a £500,000-a-week deal with the Borussia Dortmund striker

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to discuss the club's reported transfer target Erling Haaland. Sportsmail revealed that City's pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star had taken a significant step forward as the club agreed terms with the player's representatives. It is understood that a suitable financial package -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Ac Milan#Bayern Munch#Bournemouth
The Independent

Eddie Howe delighted to match Newcastle record set by Sir Bobby Robson

Eddie Howe admitted his delight at matching one of predecessor Sir Bobby Robson’s achievements as Newcastle took another step towards Premier League safety.The hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace was the Magpies’ sixth successive top-flight victory at St James’ Park, the first time they have achieved that feat since April 2004 under Robson.Head coach Howe said: “It is incredible because you’re talking about an absolute legend of the football club and quite rightly so, someone I always admired – I never met him, but someone I admired from afar greatly for everything he achieved in the game.“He’s the benchmark, really,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Germany
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The Independent

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

St James’ Park was treated to a special finish on Sunday afternoon as Bruno Guimaraes struck an injury-time winner to hand Newcastle all three points against Leicester City.Just 72 hours later the North East will congregate once again for another Premier League clash, this time against Crystal Palace.A victory could take Newcastle level with Leicester in ninth place, something which a couple of months ago seemed inconceivable when they were embroiled in a relegation battle.Meanwhile, Palace will be hoping a win of their own can push them into ninth place as they look to finish the season as strongly as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus already has a player lined up to sign in 2024

Juventus missed a chance to sign Gigio Donnarumma in the summer after the Euro 2020 winner left AC Milan as a free agent. With Mino Raiola as his agent, Juve always had a good chance of becoming his next club. However, PSG showed more interest and won the race for...
UEFA
90min

90min

333
Followers
2K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy