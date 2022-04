I feel comfortable saying that entering Game 2 on Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash was confident about at least one thing: Kevin Durant would find his groove. "That's just the nature of top-top players," he told reporters during his pregame media session. "It's very hard for them to have two bad games. The motivation increases when they don't have their best outing, you know. … It's normal for a top player, when they have a bad game, to have a big game the next night."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO