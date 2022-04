This is the kind of inventory I like to see, taking the extra measure to possibly prevent disaster. People going out and having a good time, that's what it's all about, right? Right. Even better when those that do choose to get out and "let loose" have a solid plan set up, a designated driver making sure everyone involved is safe and sound when the night is over. Well, now some Minnesota bars and restaurants are stepping up when it comes to preparing themselves to save someone's life. A smart preventive approach to opioid deaths that are rising. Here is the thing, when a person is overdosing while high on this drug, every second counts, and a trip to the emergency room usually ends up too late.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO