Barry Swanson (Provided)

PITTSFIELD — The Pike County All Wars Museum is hosting author Barry Swanson next week. He will speak about his book "Still Points."

The book is the retelling of the life of Philip Zumwalt, who served in World War II. The story is loosely based on his diaries.

Following the presentation from 4 to 6 p.m. April 26, Swanson will have a book signing.

The museum is at 320 N. Illinois St.