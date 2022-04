Could you live in a 98 square foot home for this much money?. Tiny homes are all the rage right now. You can find dozens of listings that range from $3,000 to $75,000 in the state of Michigan. This tiny home has less than 100 square feet of living space with one bedroom and zero bathrooms. It is mobile and comes with a custom steel trailer. This tiny home comes "fully furnished" for $13,500.

