ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

MONDAY PREP SOCCER: McGivney stops Piasa Birds; Marquette blanks Breese

By Pete Hayes
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfh5g_0fDTLB7o00
Father McGivney goalie Karpenter Farmer notched a shutout Monday in her team's 2-0 victory over Southwestern in Glen Carbon. (Pete Hayes | The Telegraph)

Taylor Haerr scored a pair of first-half goals led the Father McGivney Hgh School Griffins past Southwestern 2-0 Monday in Glen Carbon in girls prep soccer action.

The non-conference loss dropped the Piasa Birds to 9-3 on the season and ended their eight-game winning streak heading into a South Central Conference game Tuesday at home against Litchfield.

McGivney is quality," Southwestern coach Tyler Hamilton said. "I give them credit.

"We made two mistakes and they capitalized."

Karpenter Farmer notched the shutout for the Griffins. Mackenzi Briesacher and Devin Ellis had assists for the Griffins, who are 9-5.

"We had quite a few scoring chances in both halves and just couldn't put the ball away," Hamilton said. "I thought we performed really well, just couldn't finish."

Hillsboro 2, Carlinvile 1 - The Hiltoppers scored a pair of goals in the first half and held off Carlinville in a South Central Conference game in Carlinville.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Cavaliers got a goal from Annabelle Hulin in the 68th minute to cut the Hillsboro lead to 2-1. She was assisted by Kordyn Lawless, who sent a back pass to Hulin at the top of the penalty area.

Hillsboro took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when Layne Ruper scored off a corner kick by teammate Sally Mattson.

In the 31st minute, Sierra Compton made it 2-0 when she scored unassisted.

Carlinville is 6-6-1 overall and 2-2 in the conference .and will play host to Jersey on April 25. Hillsboro is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Marquette 4, Breese Central 0 - At Gordon Moore Park, the Marquette Catholic Explorers ran their record to 8-3-2 with the shutout.

Marquette is scheduled to play Freeburg on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Explorers roll past Oilers 22-1

After a first inning that saw the Marquette Explorers grab a 2-1 advantage over East Alton-Wood River, things changed dramatically in the second inning. Marquette exploded for 14 runs in the second inning and went on to a 22-1 four-inning victory over the Oilers in Wednesday prep baseball action. The Explorers pounded out 15 hits in the four-inning contest. They also received 10 walks from EA-WR pitchers. Logan Sternickle had three hits for the Explorers, had a triple, three RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Marquette's Hayden Garner was 2 for 2 with four RBIs,...
GLEN CARBON, IL
The Telegraph

Pitching-rich Miners must chase, but still in race in SCC

BRIGHTON – A prep baseball regular season running as long as 35 games, as the frequently used metaphor tells us, is a marathon. But the race to the South Central Conference championship, now reduced to eight games, is a sprint. So, two defeats halfway to the finish certainly has Gillespie in chase mode, but Miners coach Jeremy Smith is not ready to concede.
GILLESPIE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Carbon, IL
City
Hillsboro, IL
City
Breese, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Hamilton, IL
City
Freeburg, IL
Glen Carbon, IL
Sports
City
Carlinville, IL
City
Litchfield, IL
The Telegraph

CM boys go distance to win Roxana Relays

ROXANA – Distance dominance carried the Civic Memorial Eagles boys track team to the championship at the Roxana Relays on Monday at Charles Raich Field. The Eagles won four relays covering a mile or more and tacked on victories in three individual events to score 97 points in the boys division of the co-ed meet. Roxana won a tight battle for runner-up, with 71 points to get best of the rest in a boys field including Jersey (70), Highland (45), Father McGivney (27), East Alton-Wood River (19) and Marquette Catholic (four).
ROXANA, IL
The Telegraph

Whitehead is Trailblazers 'go-to' in circle

GODFREY - It's been a roller-coaster season for the Lewis and Clark Community College softball team. A rash of weather-related cancellations and rescheduled games have made getting into any kind of rhythm difficult. But one things has remained consistent for the Trailblazers. Taylor Whitehead. "Taylor has done a lot for us," said LCCC coach Ronda Roberts, whose team is 9-18. "She's pitched very well. She has had just maybe a couple sub-par outings, but I think overall, she's done a really good job for us. "She always gives it her all," she said, "We just have...
GODFREY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Hamilton
Person
Gordon Moore
The Telegraph

'Plenty to do' as River Dragons opener nears

ALTON - Even though opening day is still some six weeks away, Alton River Dragons general manager Dallas Martz is still plenty busy. "There's all kinds of stuff to get done," Martz said. "It's a lot of detail work, but it still needs to be done."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

TENNIS: LCCC women defeat Principia 6-3

ELSAH - The Lewis and Clark women's tennis team spoiled Principia College's Senior Night with a a 6-3 exhibition match Monday. The action capped the regular season for the Trailblazers, who are set to play in the NJCAA Region 24 Tournament on Thursday at Kaskaskia College.
ELSAH, IL
KMOV

Hughes Jr. and Martin hold signing day at CBC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two star players on the Cadets’ basketball team signed to their future schools Wednesday. Finishing what his father started, Larry Hughes Jr. signed to Saint Louis University. “The biggest part was familiarity and the community, knowing St. Louis has my back going into this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern#The Piasa Birds#Hillsboro 2#Cavaliers
Telegraph

MVCHA to EHS: No home games at R.P. Lumber Center Ice Rink

As excitement grows for the opening of the R.P. Lumber Center Ice Rink around Memorial Day, the Edwardsville High School ice hockey program recently received some bad news. Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association president John Criswell informed the high school program that the league doesn’t plan on scheduling any games at the new ice rink.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Hutch Post

HutchCC baseball sweeps Baker JV

BALDWIN CITY – Ben McLaughlin, Ryan Henderson and Cade Baker drove in five runs each as the Hutchinson Community College baseball team combined for 27 runs and 27 hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Baker University Junior Varsity on Tuesday. McLaughlin and Henderson both homered in Game 1...
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

O’Fallon again tops Tigers in SWC matchup

O'Fallon doesn't need any extra motivation against Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville. The three losses to EHS last season were on the Panthers mind heading into the matchup on Tuesday and the previous matchup on March 29. That March 29 home-opening loss was the Tigers first home loss in exactly four years to the date, and at O'Fallon on Tuesday, EHS was unable to avenge it, losing 11-25, 17-25 to O'Fallon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Marquette University
KMOV

$6 Cardinals tickets on sale for upcoming games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans can take advantage of discounted tickets for upcoming games. Fans can buy $6 tickets or $16 Field Box seats to watch the Redbirds face the New York Mets (April 25-28), Arizona Diamondbacks (April 29-May 1) or Kansas City Royals (May 2). Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

LCCC will name interim in-house A.D.

GODFREY - While Lewis and Clark Community College begins searching for a full-time athletic director, the day-to-day work of an A.D. will remain to be done once athletic director Doug Stotler retires. LCCC President Dr. Ken Trzaska said that an interim A.D. will be named from in-house applicants to take care of that need.
GODFREY, IL
The Daily Telegram

Onsted baseball tops Hillsdale

HILLSDALE — Lincoln Lipinski continued to deal on the mound for the Onsted baseball team as he led the Wildcats to a 7-2 Lenawee County Athletic Association win Tuesday. Lipinski went five innings, striking out eight and walking none while allowing two runs to score. Logan Hunt led the way for Onsted (6-2, 2-1...
ONSTED, MI
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy