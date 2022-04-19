MONDAY PREP SOCCER: McGivney stops Piasa Birds; Marquette blanks Breese

Father McGivney goalie Karpenter Farmer notched a shutout Monday in her team's 2-0 victory over Southwestern in Glen Carbon. (Pete Hayes | The Telegraph)

Taylor Haerr scored a pair of first-half goals led the Father McGivney Hgh School Griffins past Southwestern 2-0 Monday in Glen Carbon in girls prep soccer action.

The non-conference loss dropped the Piasa Birds to 9-3 on the season and ended their eight-game winning streak heading into a South Central Conference game Tuesday at home against Litchfield.

McGivney is quality," Southwestern coach Tyler Hamilton said. "I give them credit.

"We made two mistakes and they capitalized."

Karpenter Farmer notched the shutout for the Griffins. Mackenzi Briesacher and Devin Ellis had assists for the Griffins, who are 9-5.

"We had quite a few scoring chances in both halves and just couldn't put the ball away," Hamilton said. "I thought we performed really well, just couldn't finish."

Hillsboro 2, Carlinvile 1 - The Hiltoppers scored a pair of goals in the first half and held off Carlinville in a South Central Conference game in Carlinville.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Cavaliers got a goal from Annabelle Hulin in the 68th minute to cut the Hillsboro lead to 2-1. She was assisted by Kordyn Lawless, who sent a back pass to Hulin at the top of the penalty area.

Hillsboro took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when Layne Ruper scored off a corner kick by teammate Sally Mattson.

In the 31st minute, Sierra Compton made it 2-0 when she scored unassisted.

Carlinville is 6-6-1 overall and 2-2 in the conference .and will play host to Jersey on April 25. Hillsboro is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Marquette 4, Breese Central 0 - At Gordon Moore Park, the Marquette Catholic Explorers ran their record to 8-3-2 with the shutout.

Marquette is scheduled to play Freeburg on Wednesday.