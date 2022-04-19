ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Farmington Youth Baseball & Softball Deadline Approaching

mymoinfo.com
 2 days ago

(Farmington) The deadline to register for Farmington Parks & Recreation youth baseball and softball...

www.mymoinfo.com

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Baseball, softball + Earth Day Run + Lacrosse in latest SC Times Sports Report podcast

St. Cloud Times sports reporters Brian Mozey and Zach Dwyer open up the podcast talking about baseball and softball scores and highlights from the past week. Dwyer also adds a discussion on St. Benedict's softball team as he covered the game on Tuesday.  In the second segment, Mozey talks about the Earth Day Run on Saturday as well as a feature story regarding the Boston Marathon. Finally, Dwyer and Mozey discuss scores and stats from boys and girls lacrosse before Dwyer...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WHIZ

Crooksville Hires New Varsity Boys Basketball Coach

The Crooksville Ceramics have announced the hiring of Shawn Chamberlin as the Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, according to a press release issued by the school. Chamberlin has been employed by the Crooksville School District since 1999. He also has plenty of coaching experience with the Ceramics. He has coached middle school volleyball, football, JV basketball, girls basketball, and baseball.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
Farmington, MO
WTHR

Umpire shortage cancels Indiana high school baseball games

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second week in a row, the Fishers junior varsity baseball team was forced to cancel its game, not because of bad weather, but because of a shortage of umpires. “This is second time this spring we have canceled high school level game on sunny, dry...
FISHERS, IN
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lyles To Lead S-C High Boys Basketball Program

During the closed session of the April 18 Sedalia 200 Board of Education meeting, Ben Lyles was hired as head coach for the Smith-Cotton High boys basketball program. Lyles, a 1997 graduate of Smith-Cotton, was a team captain and three-year letter winner for the Tigers in both basketball and football. He also earned a football letter at the University of Missouri-Columbia as a wide receiver/defensive back.
SEDALIA, MO
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board approves Baseball Field Maintenance Bid

(Griswold) The Griswold School Board approved the baseball field maintenance bid at Monday’s meeting. The total project cost is $110,849.92. Griswold Schools Superintendent Dave Henrichs says the project includes new two-inch waterlines to increase water pressure, replacing the old 1.5-inch lines. The project also provides for installing a new sprinkler system at the baseball field.
GRISWOLD, IA
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Boys Gymnastics Conference Meet 04.20.22

Stevenson High School is the site of the 2022 boys gymnastics conference meet that features twelve teams including two of our area squads Naperville North and Central. With everyone looking for top scores before the postseason, Lake Park comes in as the defending champs and would love to take home another trophy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Examiner Enterprise

TUPATALK: Boys soccer team makes huge turnaround

Congratulations to the Bartlesville High boys soccer team for its gritty turnaround late in the season to drive toward a playoff spot. After starting district play at 1-2, the Bruins have reeled off three-straight district wins. A win Friday will clinch that shining goal. As I read the district standings,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Telegraph

MVCHA to EHS: No home games at R.P. Lumber Center Ice Rink

As excitement grows for the opening of the R.P. Lumber Center Ice Rink around Memorial Day, the Edwardsville High School ice hockey program recently received some bad news. Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association president John Criswell informed the high school program that the league doesn’t plan on scheduling any games at the new ice rink.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Laclede Record

Golf team places second at tournament

The Lebanon High School golf team competed at the Waynesville tournament on Monday afternoon at Piney Valley Golf Course. The Yellowjackets placed second as a team in a different type of tournament than they are used to playing. “It is a fun format,” head coach Trey Overstreet said. “You take six golfers and have two compete individually with their own ball, a scramble team, and a best ball duo. “I thought our guys came out and competed hard, and was nice to play in some sunshine with tons of rain last week.” Freshman Titan Haney and sophomore Kory Hough won the best ball portion with a score of 79. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

