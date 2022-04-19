ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Woman’s Dad Who Didn’t Like Cats Changes His Mind Thanks To One Special Kitten | The Dodo

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

This woman's dad didn't like cats –...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

His wife didn't know he was cheating until he fathered another woman's child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my mother worked with my father's sister and her husband at a jewelry shop. My father's sister and her husband owned a multi-family home, and the tenant who lived in their third-floor apartment also worked with them. In fact, the three of them (my aunt, my uncle, and their third-floor tenant) carpooled back and forth to work and even ate lunch together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Drama#Dodo
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Fort Worth

Young man can’t speak, walk or take care of himself because doctors took his headache and sensitivity to noise symptoms for granted, even though he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived, girlfriend speaks out

A young man’s life completely changed and he is now unable to speak, walk or take care of himself after he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived in April last year. Speaking to Insider a year after the incident, the girlfriend who brought him to the hospital blames doctors because they failed to treat him properly as he was diagnosed with migraine and sent home even though it was later discovered he suffered serious stroke.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Chattanooga Daily News

“It’s miraculous except it’s actually real medicine and real science”, COVID-ill mother, who doesn’t remember giving birth after a long battle with the virus that nearly took her life, is reunited with her baby

The lucky mother of two is finally reunited with her baby daughter and her family after a long battle with COVID-19 that nearly took her life. The woman, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got sick, reportedly spent more than 40 days on a ventilator and was put in a medically induced coma. After months in the hospital and the inpatient rehabilitation facility, doctors gave the mom the green light to go home to her kids.
VIRGINIA STATE
Greatist

You’re the Cat’s Meow: 10 Signs That Prove Your Cat Loves You

As cat parents, we love and low-key worship our majestic fur babies. We scoop their poop, pay their vet bills, and share our beds. But do cats feel the same way about us?. Spoiler: Yes! If you give your cat the TLC it deserves, they definitely love you back. They just have a funny way of showing it sometimes.
PETS
HOLAUSA

Cat behavior: Reasons why your cat rubs against you

Cats are fascinating creatures, they are known for their mysterious behavior and independence, however if you are a cat owner, you have certainly noticed how your pet expresses certain emotions, from demanding attention to feeling excited, and even sharing their love with specific gestures. According to the International Cat...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy