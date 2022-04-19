Take 5 for Our Community, Daviess Co. Pickleball Courts Grand Opening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Area Planning Commission hosted a packed room ready to tackle some touchy subjects Wednesday evening. One being the rezoning of a property in the Romney area of Lafayette: a property once purely agricultural, now to permanently host concert events and rodeos. While many sided with property owner Benito Munoz, saying his events are family friendly and safe, other neighbors were infuriated by the window-rattling sound keeping kids awake close to 11 p.m. on a school night.
Comments / 0