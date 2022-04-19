What Joel Embiid and Nick Nurse argued about at end of 76ers win: ‘Stop bitching’

Joel Embiid sent a little message to Nick Nurse after the 76ers’ Game 2 win over the Raptors on Monday night.

The TNT cameras caught the star forward and Raptors coach verbally sparring as the clock dwindled down on Philadelphia’s 112-97 victory.

“He’s a great coach,” Embiid told reporters. “Obviously, he’s been able to accomplish [a lot] and always been a big fan. But, I told him, respectfully, I told him to stop bitching about calls.”

Embiid imposed his will on the injury-riddled Raptors, putting several players in foul trouble as the 76ers built a commanding first-half lead. The MVP candidate finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

“If you’re going to triple-team somebody all game, they are bound to get to the free-throw line, or if you’re going to push them off and try to hold them and all that stuff, they’re bound and get to the free-throw line,” Embiid said. “So I feel like every foul was legit and probably should have been more, honestly.”

Nurse, who was animated in his responses to Embiid on the sideline, had a slightly different version of the conversation when asked by reporters.

“He was saying to me that, ‘I’m going to keep making all the free throws if you keep fouling,'” Nurse said. “And I said, ‘Well, you might have to.’

“But a good player, man. I got a lot of respect for him. He’s certainly playing great here. There’s nothing there but us trying to compete against him and him trying to compete against us.”

NIck Nurse (left) and Joel Embiid have a discussion at the end of the game on April 18, 2022.

Game 3 of the series is Wednesday night in Toronto.