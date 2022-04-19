Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Hole Mountains; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Lost River Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 12 inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible. * WHERE...Monida Pass...Pine Creek Pass...Targhee Pass Raynolds Pass and other locations above 6000 feet in the Big Holes... Island Park area...Clark County and the Lost River Range. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized blowing snow is possible at highest elevations. Snow levels may drop for a short period to around 5500 to 6000 feet for a quick shot of wet and slushy snow where snowfall is heaviest.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO