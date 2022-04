The Minnesota Timberwolves were leading the Memphis Grizzlies by 26 points at one point during Game 3 of their best-of-seven series. They went on to lose that game, on their home floor, to a Memphis team that looked dead in the water on multiple occasions this evening. While there is still plenty of basketball left to be played before this series is decided, you have to imagine that all of the momentum is on the side of the Grizzlies heading into Game 4 this weekend.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO