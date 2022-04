New plans are in the works for a historic Eastern Iowa theater that just recently shut down!. It was devastating news to community theater lovers in Eastern Iowa when we told you a few months ago, that the Old Creamery Theater in Amana announced it would shut down as a result of financial pandemic struggles it couldn't recover from. We have good news as the theater will be taking on a new life very soon!

