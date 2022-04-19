Paz Lifestyle Spotlights Sustainable Latin American Brands at Melrose Pop-up

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As if he ever left, Andy Warhol is back in the cultural consciousness. From the recently released Netflix docuseries The Andy Warhol Diaries, which explores Warhol’s enigmatic life behind the lens, to the Brooklyn Museum’s current Andy Warhol: Revelation exhibit, examining the influence of Catholicism on his work, there’s never been a better time to delve deeper into the world of the iconic artist. In fact, as part of the Revelation exhibition, Jessica Murphy, a fragrance culture writer, educator, and manager of visitor experience at the Brooklyn Museum, is shedding light on Warhol’s lesser-realized olfactory imagination and passion for fragrance. Through June, Murphy is hosting monthly scent tours that hone in on Warhol’s longstanding interest in scents while pairing works from the exhibit to a special collection of perfumes.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 HOURS AGO