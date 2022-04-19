ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Paz Lifestyle Spotlights Sustainable Latin American Brands at Melrose Pop-up

UncoverLA
UncoverLA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To honor Cali's recent ban on the use of animal hair and python skin in fashion and beauty, as well as the start of Fashion Revolution week, online sustainable multi-brand platform Paz Lifestyle has today opened the doors to its pop-up in the heart of Melrose Avenue. Following the...

uncoverla.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Del Core Opens First Store

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The first Del Core collection was unveiled in February 2021 and founder and creative director Daniel Del Core is already taking his first steps in retail. The brand has opened its first store in Sardinia, in the luxury resort town Porto Cervo, Italy. It will be open for about six months a year, from mid-April to mid-October catering to the affluent international tourists drawn by the island’s crystal clear sea and beautiful beaches.More from WWDPhotos of the 'Euphoria' Cast at the 2022 FYC EventScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekFront Row at Gucci RTW...
BUSINESS
Refinery29

Summer’s Hottest Perfume Trend Is…Savoury

Whether you leave the house in a cloud of perfume or prefer a quick spritz here and there, it's hard to avoid the syrupy scents which have flooded beauty aisles and social media over the past few years. Famous the world over, Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is revered...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Each x Other Goes Direct-to-Consumer, Plans Miami Store for 10th Anniversary

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — A decade after launching their art-influencers fashion label, Each x Other cofounders Jenny Mannerheim and Ilan Delouis are getting ready to lay down roots in a city they feel embodies the same mix of art and fashion — Miami. “We were one of the first to use clothes as a canvas, to be collaborative and do capsules [with artists]. It’s part of our DNA,” said creative director Delouis, mentioning some of the people they have worked with over the years, including graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, designer Dilara Findikoglu, Dazed Media cofounder and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elie Tahari
Person
Christian Dior
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Latin American#Fashion Brands#Fashion Revolution#Sylven New York#Vip#D Francisco#L Cher Prise#Vald Beauty#Angelenos
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
UncoverLA

Master Your Minimalist Aesthetic for Spring at Donni's Platform Pop-up

Minimalists, make your way to Culver City because L.A.-based label Donni just opened up a pop-up at Platform where you can shop its spring 2022 collection and cult-favorite elevated everyday essentials. This marks the brand's first in-person activation since December 2019. So it's kind of a big deal, especially if you're looking to breathe new life into your wardrobe with spring-to-summer transition pieces.
CULVER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue Magazine

Andy Warhol Was Fragrance-Obsessed—Here Are the Perfumes He Loved Most

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As if he ever left, Andy Warhol is back in the cultural consciousness. From the recently released Netflix docuseries The Andy Warhol Diaries, which explores Warhol’s enigmatic life behind the lens, to the Brooklyn Museum’s current Andy Warhol: Revelation exhibit, examining the influence of Catholicism on his work, there’s never been a better time to delve deeper into the world of the iconic artist. In fact, as part of the Revelation exhibition, Jessica Murphy, a fragrance culture writer, educator, and manager of visitor experience at the Brooklyn Museum, is shedding light on Warhol’s lesser-realized olfactory imagination and passion for fragrance. Through June, Murphy is hosting monthly scent tours that hone in on Warhol’s longstanding interest in scents while pairing works from the exhibit to a special collection of perfumes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Macy’s Celebrates the Brilliant Vision of Black Creatives With the Return of Icons of Style

Macy’s celebrates Black creatives with the return of Icons of Style, a collaboration with Black visionaries to help move the fashion world forward. GooGoo Atkins, Areeayl Goodwin, Matthew Harris, Jerome LaMaar, Ade Samuel and Stella and Blaise Bennett will create limited-edition seasonal collections throughout 2022 to inspire customers to embrace their personal style. Featuring exclusive designs for brands found only at Macy’s, each creative artfully designed a fashion-forward capsule of must-have items, inspired by their unique perspective and dynamic style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Off-White’s debut beauty collection launches as a celebration of expression

Off-White is the latest fashion house to break into beauty with a line named Paperwork, conceived by its late creative director Virgil Abloh prior to his untimely passing last autumn. True to his vision, Abloh described Paperwork as “another canvas, another surface for human expression,” and the result is both...
MAKEUP
WWD

Trussardi First Product Drop Reflects New Course Under Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby

Click here to read the full article. DOG-À-GOGO: Trussardi’s first product drop under the creative direction of GmbH’s Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby signals the Berlin-based duo’s disruptive approach to the storied label, which was established 111 years ago. The brand is debuting a limited-run T-shirt bearing the house’s signature greyhound logo, modernized into a graphic circular form inspired by the ouroboros, the ancient symbol depicting a serpent or dragon eating its own tail. It also nods to Trussardi’s renewed focus on social and environmental responsibility.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Meet the Euphoria Dressmaker Marrying Mexican Pop Culture and Music

AKNA, the rising fashion brand known for resuscitating early 2000s tabloid glam—an aesthetic marked by low-rise jeans, bedazzled accessories, and messiness—has but one rule: you make it, you wear it. This may seem like an impossible brief for clothing often made of chainmail and beaded glass, bandaged in fringe and feathers and thousands of Swarovski crystals. But for Mexican designer Aidan Euan, the vision for any piece begins and ends with his wife-muse-business partner, Jenn Euan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
UncoverLA

Wild Stems Founder Ana Cuciuc On L.A.'s Spirit Flower and Her Go-To Gardens

There are few natural wonders that bring spring to mind more than blooms do. They're a symbol of Mother's Earth's fertility, new life, and the arrival of balmy weather. And although L.A. is in its third year of a worsening drought, there are plenty of ways to imbue your space with spring vibes without foraging on your own and potentially disrupting the natural order of things.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
UncoverLA

UncoverLA

290
Followers
569
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Uncover LA is a stylish resource for Los Angeles' coolest people, places, and things.

 https://www.uncoverla.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy