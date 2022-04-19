ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Attorneys for Lyoya family release findings of independent autopsy

By Krystle Holleman
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - An independent autopsy confirmed that Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer while facedown on the ground, lawyers for...

www.wilx.com

