Darius Rucker’s performance in Doswell, VA Aug 27, 2022 – presale code

Luke Combs' fans have waited two-and-a-half years to find out what he's been working on. This summer, that patience will be rewarded with a new album. The "Doin' This" singer announced that his third studio album will drop on June 24. It's also available for pre-order, even if there are no further details. Right now, this album doesn't have a name (unless it's literally titled New Album) or a track list. It's assumed "Doin' This" is a part of the album.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO