Doswell, VA

Darius Rucker’s performance in Doswell, VA Aug 27, 2022 – presale code

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

WiseGuys has the Darius Rucker presale code: This is a great chance for you to order Darius Rucker show tickets before the public. You might not get another chance to see...

www.tmpresale.com

The Oakland Press

Darius Rucker wins over with under-play at the Fox Theatre

During the 20 years since he began his country music career, Darius Rucker — NOT Hootie despite the fact he’s also frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish — has established himself as a hit-making star of the genre. So his concert Friday night, March 25, at Detroit’s Fox Theatre was definitely an under-play in relation to his drawing power.
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in sequins for show-stopping CMT Music Awards performance

Carrie Underwood stole the show at the CMT Music Awards on Monday night – and we're not just talking about her stunning outfit. The country music singer performed a show-stopping rendition of her new single, Ghost Story during a pre-recorded performance from her Las Vegas residency and looked incredible in a silver sequinned jumpsuit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

2022 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are here! Some of country music's biggest stars have turned out to see who will take home the coveted awards. Going into Monday's big show, Kane Brown led the pack with four nominations, while Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson earned three nods apiece. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood was once again nominated for Video of the Year -- an honor she's earned a staggering nine times.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore & Brothers Osborne Cover Little Feat’s “Willin'” Like Nobody’s Business

Where the hell has this video been all my life? Back in 2016, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Kip Moore performed a knockout cover of Little Feat’s “Willin'”. Written by Lowell George while still a member of Mothers of Invention, it was eventually recorded by Little Feat and released on their 1971 self-titled debut album. Though the song was never officially put out as a single, it became a popular track to cover live and on several studio albums by […] The post Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore & Brothers Osborne Cover Little Feat’s “Willin'” Like Nobody’s Business first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
KIX 105.7

Will The Third Time Be The Charm For Trace Adkins?

Will the third time Trace Adkins has been scheduled to play the Missouri State Fair be the charm? We'll all find out Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 PM CDT. On February 18, 2020 the Missouri State Fair announced 2 grandstand shows for what they hoped would be the 2020 State Fair. The Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart would close the fair on August 22, and Trace Adkins would open the fair on August, 13. Of course, that fair never happened. Covid-19 caused the Fair's cancellation and a youth livestock completion was held instead.
SEDALIA, MO
The Boot

Luke Combs Puts a Date on His Next Studio Album

Luke Combs' fans have waited two-and-a-half years to find out what he's been working on. This summer, that patience will be rewarded with a new album. The "Doin' This" singer announced that his third studio album will drop on June 24. It's also available for pre-order, even if there are no further details. Right now, this album doesn't have a name (unless it's literally titled New Album) or a track list. It's assumed "Doin' This" is a part of the album.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Trace Adkins Celebrates ‘Honky Tonk Badonkadonk’s 3X Platinum Status at Sold-Out Ryman Show

On April 8, Trace Adkins returned to the Ryman Auditorium for the first time since 2012, performing an emotional show for a sold-out crowd of adoring fans. He brought his The Way I Wanna Go Tour to the Mother Church for a heartfelt performance, showcasing and celebrating the songs that have brought him longtime success in country music. He embarked on his tour after performing at the Daytona 500 in February.
MUSIC

