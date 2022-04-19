ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Harnessing the older workforce

By Reba Morgan Osborne
positivelynaperville.com
 2 days ago

By 2030, the U.S. Census Bureau projects that one in every five residents will be older than age 65. It would serve employers to tap this population segment. Mature workers can relate more effectively to older customers – another win for employers. Below are strategies to effectively recruit older...

www.positivelynaperville.com

Comments / 0

Related
smallbusinessbrain

How To Ensure The Safety Of Remote And Hybrid Staff

Offering remote and hybrid working opportunities poses many benefits for both workers and businesses. If you are choosing to get behind this new working trend, you need to consider how you can keep your employees safe when they are working from home. As employees have no direct supervision, you need to make sure they understand how to work safely from home. As an employer with remote and hybrid staff, it is a legal requirement that your employees do not injure themselves at work, even when they aren’t in your office. Below we look at how to ensure the safety of remote and hybrid staff.
ECONOMY
401ktv.com

401k Cybersecurity Risk Increases with Remote Workforce

401k cybersecurity risk exists for all retirement plans. However having a remote workforce exponentially increases 401k cybersecurity risk! Remote employees present employers with multi-point networking exposure that has grown to be one of the bigger concerns with regards to cybersecurity. The proliferation of remote workers can be traced back to the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. A new study shows that employers have work to do when it comes to mitigating 401k cybersecurity risk.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Retirement#Cvs Health#The U S Census Bureau
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
The US Sun

Child tax credit 2022 schedule – Expanded CTC payments of up $3,600 may continue in 2022 – here’s where it stands

AFTER Joe Biden enacted the American Rescue Plan in 2021, the Child Tax Credit was expanded to one year, giving families between $3,000 and $3,600 per child. The Child Tax Credit, on the other hand, was increased for only a year, and without additional growth or approval of Biden's Build Back Better framework this year, the advanced credit will revert to its original maximum value of $2,000 per qualified child.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

Majority of U.S. employees say remote work options impact job offer decisions: report

A new report found that a majority of U.S. workers have cited remote work as a major factor in their job consideration. The data from Employ Inc. found that 65% of workers said that remote work or work-from-home (WFH) options impacted their decision to accept or reject a job offer. As many as 40% of respondents said they would take lower pay if it meant working remotely.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
AARP
CNBC

3 ways hiring this 'under-tapped pool' of talent can benefit Asia's workforce

Businesses around the world have been facing labor shortages as many people quit their jobs — and Asia is no exception. A 2021 Mercer survey found that employers from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand observed a higher turnover rate, especially at the mid-career level, when compared with previous years.
JOBS
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital CEOs want to build collaborative partnerships to get ahead

Health system CEOs are looking toward strategic partnerships with competitors and entrepreneurs to compete in the market going forward, according to a new study from UC Denver. The 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study interviewed 133 U.S. health system CEOs who collectively represent systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually....
DENVER, CO
KPVI Newschannel 6

$71M available in Native American employment readiness program

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is taking applications for a $71 million grant program it said will help American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians with employment readiness. Authorization from the grants came through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Section 166 Indian...
JOBS
Family Handyman

The Construction Industry Needs More Women

It’s no secret that blue-collar jobs in the construction industry have traditionally been seen as a “men’s jobs.” The numbers certainly back that notion up, as women currently make up just eleven percent of construction workers in the U.S. But as traditional attitudes towards work and...
CONSTRUCTION
pymnts

PYMNTS Data: Global Digital Payments Acceptance Key for eCommerce Business Models

Much of the appeal of convenience-focused eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business models comes from the seamlessness of their payments processes. The ability to offer consumers seamless payments from device to device lets retailers, brands and marketplaces scale more efficiently, as fast payments and fewer false declines create better customer experiences and sustainable growth.
MARKETS
Fast Company

When will robots take our jobs?

For decades, robots have worked alongside humans. In the auto industry, for example, they’ve long been the most precise and reliable welders and painters. Sitting in place and doing the same job, over and over, has historically been automation’s sweet spot. But, with the explosion in artificial intelligence,...
TECHNOLOGY
psychologytoday.com

Rethink Relationships in the Age of Super-Smart Technology

Many of us already feel very comfortable asking Amazon’s Alexa to play a song we like, answer simple questions, or remind us about important events. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us all how fast we can move our human-to-human interactions online and how quickly we can adapt to connecting with our loved ones using technological means. How far can it go from here?
RELATIONSHIPS
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
MilitaryTimes

Here are the industries where veterans are finding jobs

Veterans saw increased employment opportunities in the education and health services sector in 2021 but less hiring for professional and business services, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Services on Thursday. The research also showed a significant improvement in the overall veterans employment rate last year...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy