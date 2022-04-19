Two siblings both undergo kidney transplants in 24-hour span

An early prom was held Saturday for Addison Conely, a 17-year-old with a devastating cancer diagnosis. Conely was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last June. She was getting better but earlier this month, things took a turn for the worst. Addison's father says the cancer returned and was not treatable.Doctors told the Conely family that Addison had weeks and at most months to live. As a result, her bucket list became more urgent than ever. In the last few weeks, Addison has gone off-roading, got a Maltipoo puppy, graduated early from high school, and attended a special prom on the...
Comments / 0