Ride On Wild Hot Wheels Track Featuring Waterslides And A Leaf Blower

Before we can tell the story of this 1967 Chevy Nova, we need to take a step back and look at the history of car magazines. There was a time, before this fad called the internet, when car knowledge was disseminated through car magazines made of wood pulp and ink (yeah, crazy huh?). A staple of these magazines was the long-term project car—like John McGann's 1967 Chevy C10, affectionately known as Truck Norris. Each month, another brick in the project car wall was set in place and after many issues, and sometimes years, the car was finished and tested on the street, but this was in the age of long attention spans, before our current obsession with instant gratification. More recently, we had an idea to formulate a build series where this long process was consolidated into something that would better feed the content-hungry masses of today. That something was the "Week to Wicked" series, which can be found on MotorTrend's YouTube channel.
