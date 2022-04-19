ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Orchestra Makes Major Donation to National Opera of Ukraine Orchestra

By David Salazar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met Orchestra will be making a $17,000 donation to the National Opera of Ukraine Orchestra. The funds were raised as part of a fundraiser aimed at supporting musicians suffering during the Russian...

The Resonance Project to Present ‘Ukraine Benefit Concert’

A benefit concert for Ukraine, “Concert of Compassion,” will be held on May 9 at the historic Congregation Sherith Israel. The concert will be held by the Resonance Project and will be produced by Jonathan Dimmock and Lukáš Janata. Mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade will perform alongside award-winning composer and pianist Jake Heggie, musicians from the San Francisco Symphony, members of the Artists’ Vocal Ensemble, The Bay Brass, Orthodox Bells authority Victor Avdienko, Ukrainian soprano Alina Ilchuk, baritone Eugene Brancoveanu, bass Matt Boehler, and other artists soon-to-be-announced.
World Federation of International Music Competitions Expels Tchaikovsky Competition

The World Federation of International Music Competitions has expelled the Tchaikovsky Competition from its membership. President Peter Paul Kainrath and Secretary-General Florian Riem said in a letter, “In a vote following its Extraordinary General Assembly held on 13 April 2022, the World Federation of International Music Competitions has decided with an overwhelming majority of member votes to exclude the International Tchaikovsky Competition from its membership with immediate effect.”
Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
