Met Orchestra Makes Major Donation to National Opera of Ukraine Orchestra

A benefit concert for Ukraine, “Concert of Compassion,” will be held on May 9 at the historic Congregation Sherith Israel. The concert will be held by the Resonance Project and will be produced by Jonathan Dimmock and Lukáš Janata. Mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade will perform alongside award-winning composer and pianist Jake Heggie, musicians from the San Francisco Symphony, members of the Artists’ Vocal Ensemble, The Bay Brass, Orthodox Bells authority Victor Avdienko, Ukrainian soprano Alina Ilchuk, baritone Eugene Brancoveanu, bass Matt Boehler, and other artists soon-to-be-announced.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO