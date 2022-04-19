Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) – UPDATE : The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th.

34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane just after 6 a.m.

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia

Garcia is 5’4” has black/gray hair, hazel eyes, and weighs around 175 pounds. He was found in the 1300 Block of Sleepy Ln. When officers from Llano County Sheriff’s Office and Williamson County SWAT Team arrived, Garcia had barricaded himself inside a residence.

After a 4 hour standoff, Garcia finally surrendered. Two guns were recovered from the arrest and there were no injuries.

If you have any information, you can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. You can also report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be rewarded up to $2,000.

Source: Waco Police Department

