Millsboro, DE

Layfield files for new House seat

By Melissa Steele
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime resident and longtime educator Bradley Layfield has put his hat in the ring for the new Sussex County representative seat, District 4. Layfield’s roots run deep in the Millsboro area that runs along the Indian River, and preserving the waterway is his first priority. “Keeping our river...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 1

Cape Gazette

News Briefs 4/22/22

Sussex County Council will meet at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda are a possible vote on the amended wetland buffers and drainage ordinance, and a presentation from Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Land Trust’s goal is more public access

The Sussex County Land Trust is taking steps to provide recreational access to some of its preserved properties. Over its 20-year history, the land trust has partnered with Sussex County Council, the State of Delaware and several nonprofit conservation agencies on 18 projects to preserve nearly 6,000 acres, including 2,000 acres of farmland, 2,000 acres of forest and 500 acres of wetlands.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Civic coalition to host Lewes mayoral candidates’ forum May 3

The Greater Lewes Civic Coalition, continuing a 47-year tradition, will host a candidates’ forum at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, for the three candidates running for mayor, with the participants and attendees meeting in person at the Lewes Public Library, and Zoom attendance also available. The event will give...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Marijuana legalization efforts in Delaware shift to two separate bills as the state’s fifth effort hopes to clear 60 percent

DELAWARE – After Delaware’s House Bill 305 to fully legalize marijuana possession up to one ounce and create a legal marketplace failed to pass by just two votes, its author has reintroduced the measure as two separate bills, hoping to gain more support and pass the measure into law as the states 5th legislative attempt at marijuana legalization.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Revelation set to reopen at Hudson Fields

Revelation Craft Brewing will be reopening its popular Hudson Fields beer garden at 4 p.m., Friday, April 29, and the Rehoboth Beach brewery has big plans in store. Revelation plans more events and a longer schedule, keeping the garden open through the fall. The grand reopening will include 12 food...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Worcester supporting new Bay Bridge resolution

The Worcester County Commissioners voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution from Queen Anne’s County to support their goal of a completely new Chesapeake Bay Bridge during their Tuesday meeting. At-large Queen Anne’s Commissioner Jim Moran, County Administrator Todd Mohn and lobbyist Bruce Bereano presented their case to the...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-4/23 & SUN-4/24-12-2:30~34573 DOE RUN~THE WOODS ON HERRING CREEK~LEWES

34573 Doe Run, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ The Woods on Herring Creek ~ Nature lovers’ paradise. Enjoy this large wooded 3/4-acre lot in the Cape Henlopen School district. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 X 6 construction, cedar siding, recently upgraded heat pumps to Train dual zone heating and has a new hot water heater. Home boasts tile foyer, formal dining room, and living room with large stone fireplace. Cabinet space is not lacking in this large kitchen that also features stainless steel refrigerator, pantry and eat in dining space for enjoying your morning coffee. 2 car garage under home features finished area that you can use for storage or a game room. Enjoy all the seasons of Delaware on your screened porch or wrap around deck. Residents of the Woods at Herring Creek enjoy a low annual HOA fee of only $400, which includes common area maintenance of the nature trail that has a beautiful view of Herring Creek, a pool, picnic area, basketball court, tennis courts and a meeting room were neighbors gather for meetings. Great location minutes to your favorite local restaurants, shopping, outlet malls, beach, and boardwalk.
LEWES, DE
WTOP

Maryland wins approval to design new bay crossing near existing bridge

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Federal highway officials have given the go-ahead for Maryland to move forward with plans to build a new Chesapeake Bay crossing near the existing Bay Bridge spans.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Wind company, Ocean City fishermen at odds again

After a few months of calm waters, tensions are boiling again between local Ocean City fishermen and wind energy companies. At question now is whether US Wind went back on its agreement with conch fishermen. “We told US Wind in January that we needed their ‘Area D’ (survey area) to...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Local resident continues interview project, seeks new subjects

Brendan Buschi, a Milton resident who sent a letter to the Cape Gazette about his ongoing interview project, recently issued an update. “I’ve interviewed two people on Zoom since you published my letter to the editor on April 1,” said Buschi. The update also included a link to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Andrew Williams brings level-headed approach to Lewes

As an engaged local citizen, I support Andrew Williams’ candidacy for mayor of Lewes. I have watched Lewes City Council meetings and I believe Andrew brings a calm, level-headed, rational and independent approach to the table. This approach is evident even when it may not be to his advantage politically. It is quite evident, in any dealings with Andrew, that he has the best interests of the entire Lewes citizenry at the forefront of his mind.
LEWES, DE

