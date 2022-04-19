Shots Fired Leads To 3 Atlantic City Heroin Arrests, 2 Handguns Recovered: Police

Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A ShotSpotter alert led to the arrest of three men and the recovery of handguns and drugs in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On April 16 at 6:31 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to South Carolina and Adriatic Avenues on a ShotSpotter alert.

Lt. Mark Benjamin Sr. observed a man that matched a description of a possible suspect back in the area. With assistance from Surveillance Center personnel, the man, Hamid Palmer, was observed conducting a narcotics transaction.

Benjamin and numerous other officers converged on Palmer and two other men, Kareem Watson Jr. and Omar Law. Palmer was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, more than 100 bags of heroin and more than six grams of cocaine. Watson was found in possession of loaded handgun and 40 bags of heroin. Law was found in possession of a single bag of heroin. All three were arrested without incident.

Palmer, 22, of Atlantic City was charged with several drug and weapons offenses.

Watson Jr., 21, of Atlantic City was charged with several drug and weapons offenses.

Palmer and Watson were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Law, 21, of Atlantic City was charged with possessing drugs. Law was released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5780 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can also be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.