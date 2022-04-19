Buck Mason joins new retailers in Georgetown

Historic Hotels of America has released its 2022 list of the Top 25 Historic Hotels of America with the Most Magnificent Gardens, and several are an easy drive from D.C. The Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland, makes the list. It’s an inn on 26 acres on the Chesapeake Bay and dates back to 1816t. Historic Hotels of America said the Inn at Perry Cabin, which was inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 2018, has grounds and gardens designed by renowned architects of OEHME, VAN SWEDEN, that are tended year-round by a full-time staff of gardeners. Its Linden Lane has rows of linden trees, pines, crape myrtles, boxwoods and roses along the inn’s brick entryway. In the winter, the lane is illuminated with holiday lights.

