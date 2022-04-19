ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buck Mason joins new retailers in Georgetown

By Jeff Clabaugh
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles-based apparel chain Buck Mason has opened its first D.C. location in Georgetown, among a respectable number of new retailers to open stores in the Georgetown neighborhood in the last two years, even as the pandemic has cost Georgetown dozens of other retailers that closed. Buck Mason replaces...

wtop.com

WTOP

For 1st time in a decade, C&O Canal boat tours return to Georgetown

The nonprofit Georgetown Heritage, in partnership with the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Georgetown, is welcoming a new canal boat, “The Georgetown Heritage,” with a ribbon-cutting, christening and celebration next Thursday. D.C., the National Park Service and the Georgetown Business Improvement District are also partners in Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, MD
WTOP

‘It’s really pretty’ — Va. researcher names bug after Taylor Swift

A Virginia entomologist identified a new bug, and when it came time to give it a name, he thought of one of his favorite musicians. Derek Hennen, now with the Virginia Department of Agriculture, was researching at a lab at Virginia Tech on “a genus called the twisted claw millipede” when he and fellow entomologists Jackson Means and Paul Marek identified 17 new species in the Appalachians, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m. Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m. Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m. Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m. El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m. Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m. Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m. Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m. Sugar...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, Washington D.C. Merge Bids For 2026 World Cup

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Baltimore and Washington D.C. are joining forces with the hope of landing games and a fan festival during the 2026 World Cup. The cities are merging their bids, with M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, serving as the site for matches, and the National Mall hosting a fan festival. FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, dropped out of bidding to host games. Opened in 1997, the field was among the older facilities that initially bid in 2017. It hosted matches during the 1999 Women’s World Cup. D.C.’s RFK Stadium was the site of matches during the 1994 men’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Documentary on the Fort Dupont Cannons to premiere in D.C.

A documentary feature depicting D.C.-area hockey team the Fort Dupont Cannons and legendary head coach Neal Henderson is set to premiere in Washington later this month. Per a Capitals press release, the D.C. premiere of The Cannons will take place on April 30 at the Arc Theatre in Southeast. Red carpet festivities begin at 6 p.m., with the film starting at 7:15 and a Q&A with the film's cast and crew to follow.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Could Jay Wright's retirement help DMV schools' recruiting?

One of the key ingredients to Villanova's success under now-retired head coach Jay Wright has been the program's proficiency at landing high-level recruits from the Washington, D.C. region. Much to the chagrin of the local college programs, Wright and the Wildcats routinely targeted players in the DMV to help build...
VILLANOVA, PA
DCist

12 Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

The National Cannabis Festival will have events all weekend long, with the largest gathering at the RFK Festival Grounds this Saturday, April 23. FILMFEST DC: D.C.’s annual international film festival kicks off this weekend with both in-person and virtual screenings of more than 65 films from 35 countries. There’s something for everyone—comedies, thrillers, documentaries, several outdoor showings at The Wharf. Most in-person screenings will be at Landmark’s E Street Cinema, and advance tickets are suggested. (Multiple locations and times; tickets start at $13+ per film).
FESTIVAL
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels recognized for magnificent gardens

Historic Hotels of America has released its 2022 list of the Top 25 Historic Hotels of America with the Most Magnificent Gardens, and several are an easy drive from D.C. The Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland, makes the list. It’s an inn on 26 acres on the Chesapeake Bay and dates back to 1816t. Historic Hotels of America said the Inn at Perry Cabin, which was inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 2018, has grounds and gardens designed by renowned architects of OEHME, VAN SWEDEN, that are tended year-round by a full-time staff of gardeners. Its Linden Lane has rows of linden trees, pines, crape myrtles, boxwoods and roses along the inn’s brick entryway. In the winter, the lane is illuminated with holiday lights.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
WTOP

How to spend Earth Day weekend around DC

The first official Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, and was a day of nonviolent demonstration for a cleaner, healthier planet. Many consider that Earth Day to be the beginning of the modern environmental movement. More than 50 years after the first Earth Day, April 22 is still...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Dogfish Head Alehouse in Falls Church is closing

Last call for the Falls Church, Virginia, outpost of Dogfish Head Alehouse comes next month. It is not for lack of fans, but for lack of a lease. The Seven Corners location, at 6220 Leesburg Pike, will close May 15 after 15 years. “Upon renewal of our lease, we were...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

