MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials at Minneopa State Park are on bison watch. Pretty soon, the park will be adding new little members to the bison family. “It is always an exciting time for the public and an exciting time for us, as well, to see those first calves being born. So we have our location here and Blue Mounds State Park, which is also expecting calves. But none as of yet, we hope soon though,” said Todd Dailey, assistant manager at Minneopa State Park.

