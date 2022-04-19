ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

April winter storm causes closings, delays

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

(WETM) – A springtime winter storm that battered much of Upstate New York and Pennsylvania has prompted multiple schools and organizations to close or open late on Tuesday.

As of 9:00 a.m. on April 19, at least a dozen schools in the region announced they would be closed or be delayed by two hours after a system of heavy and wet snow blanketed much of the Twin Tiers overnight.

By late afternoon on April 18, the National Weather Service placed most of the Twin Tiers under a Winter Weather Advisory or Warning. Chemung, Tompkins and Tioga Counties in N.Y. and Bradford County, Pa. were all under a Winter Weather Warning as of 6:00 p.m. on Monday. The warning will stay in effect until noon on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Binghamton also placed all of the Twin Tiers in a wind advisory until later in the evening on April 19.

