ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Man facing charges of causing panic at Columbus Zoo

By Joe Clark
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNS89_0fDTEMaK00

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s office has released a video from an April 15 incident that caused a panic at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Joseph Solinger, 36, of Pataskala, is facing several charges including a felony failure to comply, as well as misdemeanor charges of inducing panic and driving under the influence.

In the video, you can see Solinger driving toward several law enforcement vehicles directing traffic along state Route 750 in front of the zoo when he is confronted by a deputy.

Crash on I-80 leaves man in critical condition

Solinger tells the deputy he is trying to get to his wife and kids, before driving off when the deputy asks for his driver’s license.

Later in the video, Solinger returns to the scene but again drives off when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and the deputy attempt to stop him.

After locating Solinger in the zoo’s parking lot, deputies once again confront him, where they use a stun gun on him before taking him into custody.

Solinger was arraigned Monday and given a $25,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
Pataskala, OH
Crime & Safety
Delaware County, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Pataskala, OH
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Zoo And Aquarium#The Zoo#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy